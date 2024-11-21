Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu on Thursday drove a tractor mounted with baler in Punjab's Moga district which made bundles of straw, as he appealed to farmers not to burn stubble and make use of the machines for management.

"Stubble burning has a harmful impact on the environment. I want to appeal to all farmers not to burn stubble," the MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs said after driving the tractor in the fields in a Moga village.

His symbolic act of driving the tractor mounted with baler which made bales of the straw comes at a time when many states in northern India are grappling with heightened pollution levels.

Machines are available to make bales of straw, he said while appealing the farmers to make use of the machinery.

Notably, stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi.

Sahu chaired a meeting to review the works being done under the Aspirational District and Block Programme in Moga district.

He was on a three-day review tour under the aspiring districts programme's progress in Moga and Ferozepur districts.

Sahu stressed the need to protect the environment by not burning crop residue and encouraged farmers to manage straw in an environmentally friendly manner.

The practice of stubble burning significantly contributes to air pollution and the smog in the region and the surrounding states, especially during winters, he said.

"There are a lot of adverse effects of smog and it is clear that the stubble burning is one of the main reasons behind it. I have come to Moga today and I am pleased to see that the baler machine here is being used to collect stubble, bundle it, and send it for further processing. This is an excellent step towards reducing air pollution and managing stubble responsibly," he said.

The MoS emphasised the need for collective efforts to combat environmental pollution, urging farmers to adopt alternative methods for managing stubble.

"I want to request all farmers to refrain from burning stubble and instead use machinery like baler machines to handle it on-site. These solutions not only protect the environment but also offer long-term benefits to the soil and crops," he said.

Sahu also posted pictures on his X handle showing him driving the tractor while another picture showed him on a site visit to evaluate the progress of conventional water filtration and irrigation systems in the Moga district villages.

These systems are essential for providing the local farming community with water and the residents with clean drinking water, he said about conventional water filtration and irrigation systems.

He reaffirmed the central government's commitment to improving rural development by implementing integrated solutions in infrastructure, water management and agriculture.

According to a statement, Sahu visit to Moga highlights the Centre's ongoing efforts to address the issue of stubble burning and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The baler machines, which are designed to collect and bundle stubble, are part of a broader initiative to provide farmers with the tools and resources needed to adopt eco-friendly practices, it said.

Meanwhile, Sahu on Thursday also visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

