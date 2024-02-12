Muzaffarnagar, February 12: A local court on Monday convicted three madrasa teachers for killing a manager of a madrasa and gave them life sentences, a lawyer said. Anil Kumar, the district and sessions judge at Kairana, (Shamli), has convicted Abdulla, Tausif and Wajid for the murder of Mufti Sufiyan, he said. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on the accused after holding them guilty under IPC Section 302 (murder) and other sections. Indore Court Sentences Man to Life Imprisonment for Killing Wife

District government counsel of Shamli, Sanjay Chauhan, told PTI that Mufti Sufiyan was stoned to death in a madrasa and later his body was cut up into pieces and dumped in Yamuna at Kakor village under Kairana police station, Shamli on April 16, 2020. Kota Man Gets Life Term for Murder

Police acted on the complaint of Sufiyan's father and lodged an FIR against the three madrasa teachers.

