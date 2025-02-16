Jhansi, Feb 16 (PTI) A day after a woman student of a government paramedical college here was allegedly harassed and assaulted, her fellow students staged a protest outside the campus gate on Sunday demanding action against the perpetrators of the incident.

The demonstration was called off after the college's director assured the protesters that their demands would be addressed, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Gyanendra Kumar Singh said a student of BSc Radiology was heading from the girls' hostel to the administrative building on Saturday afternoon to seek permission to visit her home in Farrukhabad.

On the way, two unidentified persons attacked her in a secluded area behind the hostel, sprayed a powder in her eyes and attempted to assault her, the officer said. In the scuffle, parts of her clothes were also torn and she briefly lost consciousness, he said.

She was rushed to a medical facility by fellow students, and then the college administration was informed.

However, when no action was taken, the police were alerted in the night, Singh said, adding a case has been registered based on the student's complaint and an investigation initiated.

On Sunday, dozens of students gathered at the college gate, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits and improved security on campus.

The college's director Dr Anshul Jain said the administration has requested a police inquiry and has written to authorities about the students' other demands. Security around the hostel has also been increased, he added.

The victim's classmates claimed that miscreants had previously attempted to snatch her laptop outside the hostel. They also mentioned that she has a medical condition that causes frequent spells of unconsciousness and is already undergoing treatment for it.

