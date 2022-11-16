Lucknow, Nov 16 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for the New IT policy, under which an IT city will be set up in Purvanchal, Paschimanchal, Madhyanchal and Bundelkhand and an IT park in every division of the state.

To encourage private investors for setting up IT Parks, a subsidy of 25 per cent or up to Rs 20 crore will also be provided, an official release issued here said.

Also Read | CISF Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 787 Constable/Tradesman Posts at cisfrectt.in, Check Details Here.

In addition, up to 100 per cent exemption will be provided in stamp duty.

Similarly, the state government will provide a subsidy of 25 per cent or up to Rs 100 crore for developing IT city.

Also Read | Kerala Bumper Lottery Result 2022: Know Pooja Bumper BR-88 Lottery Result Date, Prize Money and Other Details.

The release said that private IT companies will be encouraged to provide employment to the youth of Uttar Pradesh.

In case, a company gives preference in employing the youth of Uttar Pradesh, then a provision for recruitment assistance has been made for it. If any organisation is giving employment to at least 30 such youths who are from Uttar Pradesh, then the government will provide single-time recruitment assistance of Rs 20,000 per student per year.

Apart from this, the government will also help students or employees to enhance their skills in the field of emerging technology. For online or offline studies in selected courses and institutions for skill development, the government will bear 50 per cent of the course fees or up to a maximum of Rs 50,000, the release said.

The exemption will also be provided to the IT units employing women, SC-ST students, transgenders and specially-abled people. As per the policy, such units will get the facility of EPF reimbursement. This includes new units as well as units undergoing expansion.

A proposal to set up two private universities has also been passed by the Cabinet, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)