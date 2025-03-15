Hapur (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) A couple died allegedly due to asphyxiation caused by a gas leakage from the geyser in their home here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Garhmukteshwar area on Friday evening when Naveen Gupta (40) and his wife Kavita (38) were found unconscious in their bathroom after celebrating Holi, they said.

Also Read | What Is Smishing Scam? Know How You Can Protect Yourself and Take Safety Measures To Avoid SMS Phishing.

According to family members, the couple had gone to wash off colours when they fainted due to gas leakage from the geyser.

“The husband and wife allegedly died due to gas emitted by the geyser,” Circle Officer Stuti Singh said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Neighbours rushed the couple to a local doctor, who referred them to Meerut, where doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

An investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)