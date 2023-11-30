Ballia (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in January this year.

Special Judge Pratham Kant on Wednesday convicted 22-year-old Harsh Kamal Singh, Superintendent of police S Anand said.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 56,000 on the convict.

