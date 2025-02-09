Amroha, Feb 9 (PTI) A doctor was arrested here for allegedly harassing a minor girl, police said on Sunday.

Dhanaura Circle Officer Shwetaab Bhaskar siad Dr Balvinder alias Monty, a Community Health Officer in a village here was harassing a schoolgirl for the past several days.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 9, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

On February 7, the accused, along with some colleagues, allegedly misbehaved with the girl and threatened her when she protested at Indira Chowk, near the women's police station, he said.

The victim's father further claimed that Balvinder had also threatened him when he approached authorities with the complaint, the CO said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Dr. Yogendra Singh, the Medical Superintendent of Gajraula Government Hospital, confirmed that he had already sent a report regarding the incident to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Amroha Dr. Satpal Singh for further departmental action. However, only the CMO can comment on when an action will be taken.

The police have arrested Balvinder and he will be sent to jail. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)