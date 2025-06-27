Meerut (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) Ahead of Muharram processions here, extensive security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order in all four districts of the Meerut Zone- Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur, officials said on Friday.

The processions will be held on July 6, the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram.

The police have been instructed not to permit any new traditions during the processions and to take strict action against those possessing illegal arms and weapons, a senior police official said, adding that they have been asked to ensure that the tazias (mausoleum replicas) are taken out on the prescribed route and at the standard height.

A total of 574 tazias will be taken out, with 386 processions planned across the four districts. Additionally, 59 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) have been established to monitor these events, Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani stated.

He also noted that 21 sensitive locations have been identified in Meerut and 11 in Hapur. Sensitive and mixed-population areas will be monitored using drone cameras, and CCTV coverage has been arranged for all major sites.

Instructions have been issued to monitor social media, warning that strict action would be taken against anyone spreading rumours.

Furthermore, DIG Naithani mandated physical inspections, meetings with peace committees, road cleanups, and the development of contingency plans to ensure safety during the processions.

