Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Several policy initiatives taken by the Uttar Pradesh government through 'One District One Product (ODOP)' have encouraged agro-based industries in the state and helped the youth to become job creators, according to a survey.

The survey conducted by Billmart Fintech and MSME Export Promotion Council was presented to state chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

The survey said that a large number of micro, small and medium enterprises which were shut down and people who were left jobless were inspired by ODOP to start their own business under various schemes

These enterprises are not only playing a vital role in providing large scale employment opportunities at low capital cost but are also proving to be effective for rural economy and industrialisation, the report said

MSME Export Promotion Council president D S Rawat said that the chief minister has also asked the Council to help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to increase their share in the export market.

Adityanath said that MSMEs are already playing a significant role in employment generation and as a source of foreign exchange income and their contribution to the total industrial output of the state is about 65 per cent.

