Meerut (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A male leopard on Thursday died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, officials said.

The incident took place near Kashi Toll Plaza in Meerut district at around 9:30 pm, they said.

Rithani Range Officer Madanpal Singh and Meerut Range Officer Ravi Rana, along with a forest department team, reached the spot and took possession of the leopard's carcass.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajesh Kumar said that the leopard's postmortem will be conducted on Friday.

"A male leopard was fatally injured in a road accident on the expressway at around 9:30 pm. Upon receiving information, our team promptly arrived at the site and secured the carcass. Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway," Kumar said.

On January 17, 2023, a leopard was killed in a similar manner near Bhojpur in Ghaziabad. The big cat was crossing the road near Kalchina village when it was hit by a speeding vehicle.

The forest department is investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents and assessing possible solutions to minimize risks to wildlife in the area, the officials said.

