Bareilly (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested for making some alleged objectionable remarks about the Kumbh Mela on social media, police said on Saturday.

In a Facebook post on Thursday Maijan Raza allegedly challenged to not let the Maha Kumbh Mela take place, no matter how many people he has to behead, police said.

Bareilly's Superintendent of Police (city) Manush Pareek said that on Friday night a team from Premnagar police station arrested the accused. Raza was sent to jail on Saturday.

The matter came to light when several locals, including Hindu organisations brought police's attention to the post on X.

According to the complaint lodged by Hindu activists the accused's post hurt the faith of the Hindu community.

He had made the objectionable and provocative comments about Sanatan Dharma, Ram Mandir and Maha Kumbh from his social media ID, police added.

