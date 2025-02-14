Sultanpur (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) A 50-year-old man travelling to Ayodhya for a pilgrimage died in a train accident on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when Kanhaiya Lal Pandey from Hazaribagh district in Jharkhand was crossing the Lucknow-Varanasi rail section in Bandiakala area, to get to the washroom, officials said.

Kanhaiya was en route to Ayodhya from Lucknow, they said.

Bandhukaala Police Station In-charge Vijay Singh said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and his family in Jharkhand has been informed.

The police are investigating the matter.

