Etah (UP, Feb 16 (PTI) A man impersonating an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested in Jalesar area here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, Hemant Pratap Singh Bundela, from Kotwali Naka area in Lalitpur district, had come to settle a dispute while posing as an IPS officer, Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Raghav said.

He was apprehended on Saturday after his suspicious behaviour raised doubts, the SHO said.

The officer said that Sub-Inspector Chandrashekhar Tripathi has lodged an FIR against Bundela.

Police said the accused was wearing a khaki uniform, however, seeing his mismatched attire led to suspicions, and upon strict questioning, he confessed that he was not an IPS officer.

