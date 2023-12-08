Badaun (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) A 65-year-old man died after being severely beaten up while mediating in a dispute between two groups that arose out of a tiff between children in a village here, police said on Friday.

Three persons alleged to have hit the man with lathis have been arrested, they said.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

According to police, following a dispute among some children in Asafpur village here on Thursday night, people from two groups came face to face and started attacking each other with lathis. Village elder Ramsharan came forward to resolve the dispute, they said.

Ramsharan was attacked by three people with sticks resulting in serious injuries, police said.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

With the help of the local police, he was taken to the district hospital where he died during treatment on Friday morning.

A case has been registered on the matter and three persons have been arrested, SP City Amit Kishore Vaigyanik said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)