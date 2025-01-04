New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 47-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed in an alleged hit-and-run at east Delhi's Telco T-point flyover, police said on Saturday.

The police received a call about the accident at 10:35 pm on Friday.

Pradeep Kumar, a native of Delhi's Trilokpuri, was posted at the traffic circle in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

"Kumar was riding his Hero Splendor motorcycle towards National Highway 24 from Anand Vihar ISBT when the accident occurred. He died on the spot," a senior police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accident was a hit-and-run. A fragment of a yellow (commercial vehicle) number plate was recovered from the spot. Efforts are underway to identify and locate the offending vehicle, he said.

"Multiple teams have been formed to analyse CCTV camera footage and identify the vehicle," he added.

