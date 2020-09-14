Noida, Sep 14 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) on Monday launched its 'Performance Report 2020' which includes information related to its functioning as well as details of various projects in the state.

"The report would serve as a ready directory of the projects registered with UP RERA providing a snapshot for the project status for reference," UP RERA Chairman Rajive Kumar said in a statement.

Also Read | LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally; Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The report will soon be available on its website.

"The report also outlines the way forward and road map for UP RERA mentioning the upcoming initiatives such as regulation of the real estate projects and monitoring of separate accounts of the projects, adjudication of complaints, execution of orders, constructive interface with all stakeholders and many more.

Also Read | ByteDance Not Selling TikTok's US Operations to Oracle: Report.

"The book would also serve as a knowledge-sharing platform for all the regulatory authorities," Kumar added.

The report consists of the current initiatives, achievements and best practices adopted by the authority for effective implementation of provisions of the RERA Act.

A project-wise compilation of vital information like the project registration details, facts pertaining to towers and project progress, among others, are included in the report.

According to recent official data, UP RERA, which started judicial work two years ago, registered a total of 28,020 homebuyer complaints during the period.

Out of these, 20,740 (74.01 per cent) are from NCR and 7,280 (25.9 per cent) from non-NCR regions of the state.

"The complaints disposed of included 16,136 from the NCR region and 4,893 complaints from the non-NCR region. The orders passed by RERA include 5,036 orders for the refund of funds and 7,242 orders for the grant of possession," as per the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)