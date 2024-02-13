Sultanpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Singer Vijay Lakshmi alias Mallika Rajput was found dead in her house here under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday, police said.

The body of the 35-year-old singer was found hanging from the fan in a room of her house in Sitakund locality of Kotwali police station area, they said.

Mallika's mother Sumitra Singh said that she did not know when the incident took place as the family was sleeping.

Kotwali police station in-charge Shriram Pandey said that prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide.

However, he said the exact cause of death would be known when the postmortem report comes.

