Bhadohi, Feb 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district allegedly hanged herself after her family refused to take her to a birthday party, police said on Thursday.

The girl, Sanjana Kumari, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with her dupatta. Her grandfather, Chhavinath, informed the police following which the body was sent for post-mortem, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said Sanjana lived in Jethupur village in Aurai area with her grandfather, her 30-year-old elder sister, and two younger brothers, aged five and seven.

Her father, Jitendra Kumar, works in Delhi and her mother died five years ago after giving birth to the youngest child, the SP said.

According to the family, on Wednesday, her uncle took other family members to a birthday party but left her behind despite her insistence on going.

Upset, she cried for a long time before serving dinner to her grandfather and going to her room, they said.

When the family returned late at night and found her room locked from the inside, they peered through a window and found her hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Manglik said.

