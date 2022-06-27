Lucknow, Jun 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's MSME minister Rakesh Sachan on Monday said that the state government will soon introduce a new policy for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to help facilitate investors setting up industries and ensure ease of doing business.

Addressing a session at the inauguration of the Uttar Pradesh MSME Sammelan 2022 organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham), Sachan also informed that a big loan fair will be organised across the state on June 30.

Loans will be made available to one lakh handicraftsman, artisans and small entrepreneurs.

The minister said that the UP government is taking several steps for the convenience and encouragement of small entrepreneurs and investors.

Sachan said that a mega cluster of leather businesses is being set up in Kanpur.

Along with this, under the agenda of the first 100 days of the second term of the state government, initiatives are being taken to set up clusters in Agra and Gorakhpur, an Assocham statement quoted the minister as having said.

