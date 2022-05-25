Shillong, May 24 (PTI) Union Minister Pashupati Paras has assured Rs 10 lakh for each entrepreneur who sets up small scale food processing units in Meghalaya, state Food Processing Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh said on Tuesday.

Paras has also assured funding of Rs 47 crore to set up a food park at a convenient location in the state, he said.

Lyngdoh had called on Parasd, the union minister for food processing in Delhi.

The Rs 10 lakh funding will be of great help to serious entrepreneurs who are keen on adding value to a variety of local agricultural produce in the state such as coffee, turmeric, ginger, potatoes, jackfruits and plums, he said.

Entrepreneurs interested in winemaking and in value addition of local agricultural produce in the state will be given priority as this will also help the government add more jobs, he said.

Lyngdoh said top food processing department officers of the state will be asked to prepare necessary documents and proposals for availing the schemes of the ministry.

