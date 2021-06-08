Mathura, Jun 8 (PTI) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relief given to COVID-19-hit 80 crore people, Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board Chairman Ravi Kant Garg has requested Modi to offer a similar facility to middle class and small traders.

"Over 30 crore middle class and small traders are suffering from first and second waves of the pandemic. They need government assistance as they also have reached hand-to-mouth stage, and are under heavy debt," Ravi Kant Garg, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board, said in a virtual interaction with the reporters on Tuesday.

He said the electricity department's existing minimum bill system is a "curse for small traders and the middle class", as they used the least amount of power.

If it is replaced with actual power consumed, it would give a relief to small traders and the middle class, Garg said.

The official also suggested the government to grant a facility of maximum 20 per cent of loan to small traders and Karobaries at 7.5 per cent on the basis of their annual turnover.

Considering the pandemic as a natural calamity, the decease may be paid Rs 10 lakh or 10 per cent of turnover of the trader, the chairman of the board suggested to the government.

The official complemented the prime minister to continue providing free wheat and rice to 80 crore poor people who have suffered during the first and second waves of the pandemic, till Deepawali. HRS hrs

