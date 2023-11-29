Jaunpur (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Two siblings were stabbed to death allegedly by six people in a marriage procession following a dispute in the Khetasarai area of Jaunpur district, police said on Wednesday.

All the six accused have been arrested after a brief encounter, they said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

Shahganj Circle Officer (CO) Shubham Todi said that on Tuesday around 11 pm, when a wedding procession arrived in Khetasarai town, some guests came near a shot run by Ajay Prajapati (23) and his brother Ankit (20) to drink alcohol.

The two brothers got into an altercation with the wedding guests which led to the stabbing, the police officer said.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

The siblings were taken to Sadar Hospital where they died during treatment. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

Todi said a case was registered in the matter and all six were arrested within five hours. Of those arrested, Mukesh Bind, Nishu Bind and Satish Bind received bullet injuries in their legs during the encounter and have been admitted to a hospital, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)