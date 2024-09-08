Bhadohi (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) The body of a 65-year-old woman, who was missing for nearly a month, was found inside an open pipe of a non-functional tubewell, police said on Sunday.

According to the woman's husband Hari Shankar Maurya, his wife Shyama Devi left their home in Baira Khas village on August 14 and did not return. Subsequently, a missing report was registered in this case on August 18, Gyanpur SHO Arun Dubey said

On Saturday, villagers informed police that a foul smell came from a room of the government tubewell department, which has been closed for the past five years.

They inserted a rope in the pipe which had a diameter of 1.5 feet, Dubey said, adding that the rope went inside upto almost 20 feet and when they inspected further using a flashlight, they saw a hand.

Following this, the villagers informed police and they took out the woman's body from inside with the help of fire brigade personnel, the SHO said.

He said Shyama Devi's have told them that she was mentally challenged and was undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

The SHO said the woman had five children.

