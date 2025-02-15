Shahjahanpur (UP) Feb 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her nephew for resisting molestation bid here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Katia village under the Meeranpur Katra police station area, police said.

Also Read | How To Repel Pigeons From Balcony? Effective Tips To Keep Pigeons Away From Balconies.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi, Jyoti was alone at her home on Friday night when her brother-in-law's son, Rinku alias Ashish (22), entered her room and allegedly attempted to molest her.

"When Jyoti resisted, Ashish allegedly struck her on the head with a wooden stick, rendering her unconscious. He then proceeded to strangle her to death," said the officer.

Also Read | What is a Work-From-Home Scam? Know How to Spot and Avoid This Remote Job Fraud?.

The police were informed of the incident on Saturday morning. Jyoti's body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination. A case has been registered against Rinku alias Ashish and his father, Harpal, who was allegedly present outside the house at the time of the incident, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused are currently absconding. Police teams have been formed to arrest them, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)