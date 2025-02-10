Amroha (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman here on Monday allegedly strangulated her two daughters and then attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat, with the police suspecting that she had some domestic dispute with her husband.

The incident took place in Bahadurpur Khurd village in Naugawan Sadat area, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said around 12.30 pm on Monday police received information that Anushka (8) and Kittu (5) were strangulated by their mother in their house.

Sonia (30), the mother of the two children then attempted to commit suicide by slitting her throat, he said.

The officer said that the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and Sonia has been admitted to a hospital.

Sonia had some dispute with her husband Kopan and he went to Gurugram on Monday, the SP said.

He said that the matter is being investigated.

