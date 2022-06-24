New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday blamed the UPA government for not giving adequate priority to the farm sector and said the Centre in the last eight years has taken steps to empower farmers.

Tomar said this at the India Sustainability Conclave.

The minister stressed on all round development that should bring about positive change in the lives of the most vulnerable sections of the society.

Tomar said that India being an agricultural country, the role of farming is important.

"If we move away from the agriculture sector, even if we have money, agricultural products will not be available."

At the time of India's independence, the contribution of agriculture sector in GDP was 50 per cent, which gradually decreased.

He pointed out that eighty-six percent are small farmers, for whom it is necessary to adopt technology into farming, increase production quality at par with global standards and also make it a remunerative avenue.

Tomar said agriculture sector is being upgraded through technology like drones, digital agri mission and promoting private investment etc.

“During the previous governments, agriculture did not get the required priority and the attitude towards agricultural development remained subdued, due to which the income of the farmers did not increase and adequate resources were not available to them, but now under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, farmers are being empowered,” he said.

Tomar highlighted that Rs 6,000 is credited every year into the bank accounts of 11.5 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme. “It is the largest programme in the world. So far, more than Rs 2 lakh crore has been given to the farmers, without any pilferage," he said adding that the entire Rs 6,000 is directly deposited in the bank accounts of farmers.

Tomar said several concrete steps have been taken like the promotion of agri startups, distribution of KCC and Rs16 lakh crore worth of short-term loans.

Tomar said the farmers or the peasant should not be looked down upon, rather this skilled labour- manpower is the biggest strength of our country.

