New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, on Friday announced the launch of its new technology platform built on 100 per cent indigenously developed technology.

The company said the new platform can handle 10 times more payments traffic compared to its older platform.

Also Read | Google Bard AI Chatbot Released to Public: What Is It? How Is It Different From ChatGPT? Learn It All Here.

"Today by making sure that every component of our technology is made in-house, we have proved that India can build world-class technology software of scale. We have built a new operational risk system and fraud management from the ground up, catering to India's payments growth.

"This platform will be able to scale to the next up to 10X payments in India. We are here to serve India with a technology made in India," Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a statement.

Also Read | Walmart Layoffs: Retail Giant Fires Hundreds of Employees at Its E-Commerce Facilities Across the US.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)