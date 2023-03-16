New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II), being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,716 crore as part of the Delhi decongestion plan, will be completed and inaugurated by September this year, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.

The national capital's third ring road is proposed to be developed in five packages.

Also Read | Shares of Eight Adani Group Firms Settle With Gains; Adani Enterprises Rallies Over 5%.

Gadkari inspected the progress of the Urban Extension Road Project (UER-II) with Lt Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, Member of Parliament Hans Raj Hans, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma and other higher officials.

"We are developing UER-II as a component of the Delhi Decongestion Plan. The project involves the construction of UER-II in five different packages with costs of Rs 7,716 Crore.

Also Read | India's Exports Dip 8.8% to USD 33.88 Billion in February 2023.

"....60 per cent work of the UER II project has been completed. The project will be completed and inaugurated in the next six months," Gadkari said while briefing the media.

The road transport and highways minister said as part of this project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is utilising 20 lakh tonne of plastic garbage sourced from the Ghazipur landfill.

NH-344M (package 1-3) will serve as an additional western ring road in Delhi, lessening the travel duration from 2 hours to 20 minutes to IGI Airport, offering an alternative route for traffic from West/South Delhi, and Gurgaon heading towards NH-44, Chandigarh, Punjab and J&K.

It also connects to the proposed IICC in Dwarka, improving traffic flow in Delhi.

NH-344P (package 4) will begin at NH-344M and end at NH-352A (Barwasini bypass), serving as a spur to Sonipat Bypass. This project will alleviate traffic on NH-44 and establish connectivity between Delhi, KMPE, and Delhi-Katra Expressway via KMPE.

NH-344N (Pkg 5) is a spur to the Bahadurgarh bypass, connecting NH-344M (near Village Dhichaon Kalan) in Delhi to NH-10 (near Bahadurgarh).

It eases congestion on NH-10 in Delhi and improves connectivity between Eastern Haryana and Kanjhawala in Delhi, as well as a shorter connection between Delhi and KMP Expressway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)