Dehradun, Feb 7 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government on Friday increased the retirement age of specialist doctors from 60 to 65 years with an officer saying the decision would benefit around 550 such medicos in the state.

State Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said orders for increasing the superannuation age of specialist doctors by five years have been issued. It is part of the state government's efforts to provide better health services to the public, he said.

The health secretary said 550 specialist doctors in the state will benefit from the decision.

Kumar, however, pointed out that after completing the age of 60 years, no specialist doctor will be given administrative and financial responsibilities and they will be deployed as chief consultants on the available vacant posts of their discipline.

Such medical officers will not be given further promotion while the doctor will get salary increment and other service benefits during service and on retirement as per rules like government employees, the officer said.

The decision will help overcome the shortage of specialist doctors in the state and people living in remote villages will get their services, he said.

