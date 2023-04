New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) London-based V3 Ventures on Tuesday announced that it will invest around 30 per cent of its EUR 100 million fund in early-stage start-ups in India in the next 12-18 months.

V3 Ventures, Co-Founder and Investment Partner, Arjun Vaidya said that the company plans to invest the rest of the fund in the US and Europe.

Also Read | Acer Launches New Aspire 3 Laptop Powered With Intel Core i3 Processor in India; Check Specs and Price Details.

"India's economy is still growing rapidly and we are one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. In this macros environment - India has a unique advantage.

"Given this, we expect consumer and technology businesses to thrive in the foreseeable future. This allows us to identify and back entrepreneurs who are building strong, purpose-driven, scalable brands," he said.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Adjourns for the Day After Passing Competition Bill 2023 Without Discussion Amid Rucks by Opposition Over Adani Issue.

Vaidya said that the VC will back good businesses and are very bullish about the opportunity India presents to the firm.

"We aim to invest roughly 30 per cent of the 100 million euro fund. We have a strong pipeline in place and believe in a concentrated strategy. We believe India is at the cusp of a revolution especially in the consumer brands and consumer technology space and the opportunity is vast," he said.

Vaidya joined Verlinvest and co-founded V3 Ventures with Lopo Champalimaud in 2021. Verlinvest has invested in several Indian start-ups including Oatly, Tony's Chocolonely, BYJU's, Sula Vineyards, and Purplle.com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)