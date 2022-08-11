Chennai, Aug 11 (PTI) Water treatment player VA Tech Wabag Ltd has reported standalone profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 at Rs 25.44 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company had registered standalone profit at Rs 10.40 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the standalone profit stood at Rs 92.18 crore.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 517.44 crore from Rs 480.56 crore registered in the same period of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the standalone total income was at Rs 2,170.87 crore.

"It is extremely heartening that our Strategy of focusing on industrial, international and cash accretive projects has been reaping the desired benefits. We have been consistently improving our operating margins through execution efficiencies," company Chairman, Managing Director and Group CEO, Rajiv Mittal said.

"Our order book position which has remained over Rs 10,000 crore consistently provides confidence in our future revenues. Profitable growth has been our foremost target and we have been displaying the same every quarter," he said on the financial performance.

The company order book was over Rs 10,500 crore including framework contracts, the statement said.

