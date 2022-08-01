Kochi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Vadavucode block panchayat here has planted over 6,000 saplings under the 'Vrikshasamrudhi' social forestry scheme of the Forest Department with an aim to increase the green cover.

Also Read | Apple MacBook Pro Top-End Laptops & Mac Mini With M2 Chip To Debut Later This Year: Report.

The Block Panchayat said since February this year, they have planted 6,353 saplings in the six grama panchayats under it.

Also Read | Realme Pad X To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

The block panchayat has planted the seeds and saplings in 1.39 hectares of land across six grama panchayats, a state government release.

The local self-government aims to plant 12,000 saplings as part of the social forestry scheme.

The authorities have fixed a target of planting 2,88,600 saplings across the district. The project aims to reduce the carbon footprint by 50 per cent.

The scheme was formulated by the Forest Department in collaboration with the Local Self-Government Department and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme (MGNREGS) to undertake afforestation drives in non-forest areas.

The government aims to increase the tree cover in the state and has roped in both public and private ownership land, schools, local bodies, government and non-government organisations and farmers for the same.

The social forestry wing of the Forest Department has been providing assistance and seeds for establishing the nurseries and the government has targeted nurturing and planting 43.5 lakh seedlings at a cost of Rs 45 lakh this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)