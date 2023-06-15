New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The government has taken various steps to eliminate discrimination in labour markets, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said.

The minister made the remarks in a panel discussion at the World of Work Summit of ILO on 'Promoting Social Justice' in Geneva on Wednesday, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

"The Minister highlighted government initiatives to eliminate discrimination in labour markets promoting social justice. He highlighted the steps the government has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to eliminate discrimination in labour markets," it said.

Yadav said India is also making efforts to extend the benefits of social security to unorganised workers. The government's e-Shram portal is a step towards extending social security to all.

The government is also skilling, upskilling and reskilling workers for the same, he added.

