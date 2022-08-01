New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd on Monday reported a 40.1 per cent rise in total sales at 5,982 units in July 2022.

The company, a joint venture of the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, had sold 4,271 units in July 2021, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd (VECV) said in a statement.

July sales included 5,861 units of Eicher brand and 121 units of Volvo brand, it added.

Sales of Eicher brand of trucks and buses in the domestic market stood at 5,360 units in July this year, up 50.9 per cent against 3,553 units in the same month of last year, it said.

However, exports were down 21.7 per cent at 501 units last month as compared to 640 units in the year-ago period.

Sales of Volvo trucks and buses stood at 121 units as against 78 units in July 2021, the company said.

