New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said its Committee of Directors has approved raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The committee approved issuance of 3 lakh unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis, as per a regulatory filing by Vedanta.

The issue will be listed on the BSE.

