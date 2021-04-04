New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Direct to consumers (D2C) personal care brand Vedix aims to grow its revenue by more than four-fold to Rs 500 crore over the next five years as it adds more products to its portfolio, expands its reach in the domestic market and forays into the American and GCC regions, a top company official said.

Vedix is part of IncNut Digital that also owns the SkinKraft brand. Last year, IncNut had raised about USD 4 million funding from RPSG Ventures.

"Vedix is based on the approach taken by Ayurveda i.e. to understand the user's 'prakriti' and the current imbalances in that prakriti that might be causing certain issues on hands, skin or face. We ask users a series of questions to understand their concerns and then provide a customised regime to pacify that issue, which is unique to us," Vedix Business Head Jatin Gujrati told PTI.

Vedix has already served a million customers and every month, the brand continues to add about 50,000 new customers, he said adding that repeat purchase on the platform is about 60-65 per cent.

"Since the pandemic, business has grown substantially and in the last few months consistently, we have been clocking upwards of Rs 100 crore in annual gross revenue run rate and it is currently at about Rs 120 crore. The plan is to take the brand to about Rs 500 crore by FY'26 through a combination of expansion of products, channel and geography," he said.

In FY'20, the company's net revenue was at Rs 29 crore.

"Right now, almost all of our business comes from our own website. We have recently started exploring the option of getting listed on other e-commerce platforms. It's difficult to replicate the same format on other platforms because we can't ask so many questions, but now we are launching on the whole set of online e-commerce platforms and that should give a big boost to the business," Gujrati said.

He noted that about 35 per cent customers are from tier I cities and the remaining come from tier II and beyond.

Talking about the impact of the pandemic, Gujrati said most online-only commerce players saw a significant jump in business post pandemic as people turned to online platforms to shop.

"We too, saw similar trends... From an operations perspective, it was a little bit of a challenge because supply chain, shipping and delivery were affected but those have been ironed out," he said.

Gujrati noted that the company is looking at expanding its hair and skincare range, along with the wellness category.

"...we are already present in the wellness category but we will be building further on that, we will launch products for women's health, bones etc...I expect about 80 per cent of the revenue to come from hair and skincare, and 20 per cent from wellness and other categories that we launch," he added.

Vedix is also working on offering its products in the Americas (US, Canada and Mexico) and GCC region, he said adding that by FY'26, international sales is expected to account for 30 per cent of the business.

Asked about competition in the D2C personal care segment, Gujrati said there are multiple brands present in the segment and that is helping increase awareness about Ayurveda-based products as well as growing the market.

"I don't see that as a significant threat in the near term...There is so much potential to grow in the online category...beauty and personal care is the most underpenetrated online category (in India) at barely 2 per cent (as per reports) versus 18 per cent in China or 11 per cent cent in the US or 13 per cent in the UK, so there's a lot potential," he said.

Gujrati added that the brand will also kick off marketing and promotion activities soon but declined to comment on the budget earmarked.

