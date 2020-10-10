Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI): Home-grown short video-sharing platform - Chingari - on Saturday announced collaboration with NH Studioz, a film production company.

With this collaboration, Chingari enters the forte of movies and announces the launch of its own movies.

The movies would be launched on October 11 as a special tribute to Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan by screening his blockbuster movies.

