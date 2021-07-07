Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) Vietnam's Hongbang International University (HIU) has partnered with Chennai-based educational platform Aieraa Overseas Studies.

Under the tie-up, Aieraa Overseas will assist Indian and Asian medical education aspirants in applying for admission in undergraduate medical courses and other allied courses in the Institution for Hongbang International University, according to a statement.

Around 20,000 medical aspirants from India have been going to Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan Philippines and China for MBBS.

Now, they can consider Vietnam, which is an affordable destination for medical studies along with an inexpensive cost of living.

“Vietnam has been ranked by Forbes as a fairly inexpensive travel and study destination compared to other popular destinations in Asia.

“Here we introduce HongBang International University, as a new study destination in Asia for medical aspirants from India. Our institution has helped hundreds of students to acquire medical education with world-class infrastructure at an affordable fee,” HIU Principal Pham Van Linh said.

