New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Tuesday said it is offering voice and data benefits for low-income group users to reconnect back, as they resume work amid lockdown relaxation.

With the commencement of gradual state-wise unlocking efforts, India's migrant working population has started returning from their home towns to their work locations, the company said in a statement.

During the lockdown, a segment of prepaid telecom users was unable to recharge due to several reasons, VIL said.

VIL is offering "Rs 75 worth of voice and data benefits to its low-income group users who are getting back to work after the lockdown".

To reconnect these low-income group customers, VIL is giving 50 Vi to Vi (within the network) calling minutes along with 50 MB of data.

This benefit comes with a validity of 15 days, post which customers can recharge with their preferred value recharge packs.

According to monthly subscriber data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) last week, Vodafone Idea had added 10.8 lakh subscribers in March, as its customer base jumped to 28.37 crore.

The monthly subscriber data by the telecom regulator showed that the total number of telephone subscribers in India increased to over 120 crore at the end of March 2021, a monthly growth rate of 1.12 per cent.

Vodafone Idea stacks up as the third-largest mobile operator after market leader Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the world's second-largest telecom market.

India's wireless subscriber base rose to 118 crore in March, logging a monthly growth rate of 1.13 per cent.

As per TRAI data, wireless subscriptions in urban areas increased to 64.5 crore at the end of March and that in rural areas rose to 53.5 crore during the same period.

Reliance Jio added a staggering 79.18 lakh wireless subscribers in March, taking its customer base to about 42.29 crore. Airtel's user base swelled to 35.23 crore as of March 2021, as per TRAI data.

