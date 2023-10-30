New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Full service airline Vistara on Monday announced the launch of its daily direct flight between the national capital and Hong Kong.

The inaugural flight, operated by an A321 neo aircraft, commenced from Delhi airport on Sunday evening and arrived at Hong Kong on Monday morning.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

"The launch of direct connectivity to Hong Kong is in line with our strategy of steadily growing our international network. Hong Kong being amongst the world's top commercial hubs, attracts a lot of business, MICE and VFR travel from India, besides being a popular leisure destination," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release.

MICE refers to Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions tourism segment while VFR is Visiting Friends and Relatives.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)