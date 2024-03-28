Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it has received the delivery of the seventh wide-body Boeing 787-9 plane, thus completing the order it had placed for 56 aircraft in 2018.

The airline has now a total of 70 aircraft in its fleet, Vistara said in a statement.

Also Read | Good Friday 2024 FAQs: Is Stock Market Open or Closed on Good Friday? Is There a Bank Holiday on Good Friday? Here’s All You Need To Know.

With the delivery of the seventh B787-9, the airline's fleet of 70 planes now comprises 53 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321, and seven Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture airline between India's Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, had announced an order of a total of 56 planes with Airbus and Boeing.

Also Read | Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore: Things to Know About Key Bridge aka Beltway Bridge in the US That Collapsed Into River After Being Struck by Cargo Ship.

"We recently took delivery of our last Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and that's also the 70th aircraft in our fleet. This marks the culmination of the order that we had placed in 2018 for 56 aircraft across Airbus and Boeing," Vistara said in a statement.

"We have significantly expanded our network from Delhi, Mumbai and lately Bengaluru, and all this has been a great journey with a lot of ups and downs," Vinod Kanna, Chief Executive Officer of Vistara, said.

Vistara is now in the process of merging with Air India post its privatisation and Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the once state-controlled airline.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)