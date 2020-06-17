Latest News | Vital Introduces Insurance Plans for Individuals with Pre-existing Health Conditions

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Vital, a members-only health and wellness marketplace startup, on Wednesday announced the launch of a bouquet of health insurance plans especially designed for individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

It has come up with three new offerings that include a plan for vital members with existing cardiac conditions, and another scheme for diabetic, insulin-dependent members, Vital said in a statement.

The third offering covers members with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, it said.

Vital members with these plans can further access their entire spectrum of healthcare needs – from doctor consultations and medicines to diagnostics, treatment packages, nutritional assistance and more – right on the platform itself, it said.

Launched late last year, Vital is an all-digital health and wellness marketplace for new-age, internet-savvy consumers.

The members-only platform makes it convenient to manage one's entire spectrum of health and wellness needs in one place, the company claimed.

"All three plans provide comprehensive coverage for members with zero sublimits or copay. Monthly subscriptions for the new plans start at Rs 500 per month. Insurance plans on the Vital platform are designed and offered in partnership with leading insurance providers in the country and are available at a significantly lower cost," said Vital co-founder and Chief Product Officer Jayan Mathews.

The plans also come with a monthly payment subscription being offered for the first time in India, it said.

In addition, all Vital members are entitled to a complimentary concierge service with a dedicated 'Care Manager' accessible via chat, phone call, and email, it said.

Vital includes a specially curated marketplace with exclusive packages and prices, and offers for a range of health and wellness needs that include health foods, diagnostic tests, fitness plans, doctor consultations, medicines and supplements.

Members can make their purchases directly on the platform and conveniently convert their bigger expenses into easy monthly EMIs.

