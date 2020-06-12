Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Vodafone Idea Starts Cellular Services on Apple Watch in Specific Circles

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 06:36 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Vodafone Idea on Friday begun offering cellular services for Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular), starting with specific circles.

The move will give customers "the freedom to leave their phone behind and stay connected with just their Apple Watch", Vodafone Idea said.

"This service is available for Vodafone postpaid customers, including enterprise postpaid, in select circles (Mumbai, Delhi and Gujarat) beginning June 12, 2020," it said.

The services will continue to be expanded to additional circles in coming weeks, the statement added.

"Consumers today are increasingly moving towards having connected products in their lives.

"With the launch of cellular support for Apple Watch, we are enabling our customers to connect their Apple Watch to their iPhone using the same/existing mobile number and enjoy the freedom of using their Apple Watch independently to stay connected," said Avneesh Khosla, director (marketing), Vodafone Idea.

