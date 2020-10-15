Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) German auto major Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday rolled out a special 'red and white' edition of its hatchback Polo and Vento sedan without any additional cost under its festive offer Volksfest 2020.

Besides the special edition of two carlines, the Volksfest campaign will comprise a slew of offers including exchange and loyalty benefits, finance options and assured gifts on every test drive and new purchases for existing and potential customers, the company said in a release.

The special edition on the Polo Highline Plus AT and Vento Highline AT will be available to customers at an offer price of Rs 9.19 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh, respectively, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said.

Customers can book the red and white variants of Polo and Vento through Volkswagen's online retail platform or its dealerships, it said.

"We are delighted to introduce our special red and white edition on the Polo and Vento under our annual festive campaign 'Volksfest 2020'. The initiative is in line with our commitment to continuously engage with the customers through our unique and enhanced feature offering," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp.

He added that the two carlines continue to be strong contenders within their segments.

Equipped with the powerful and efficient 1.0-litre TSI engine mated to 6-speed automatic transmission, the BS-VI AT variants of the Polo and Vento offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl and 16.35 kmpl (ARAI certified), respectively, said the release.

