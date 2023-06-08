Visakhapatnam, Jun 8 (PTI) Enthusiastic volunteers chipped in to clean a city beach on Thursday in response to a call given by the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Visakhapatnam (Vizag Zoo) as part of commemorating the World Ocean Day.

Volunteers from diverse walks of life, government employees, NGOs, students, citizens and others, cleaned up the Sagar Nagar beach, opposite the zoo's beach road gate starting from 6 AM.

"Participants actively engaged in collecting and removing various types of debris, including plastic bottles and other waste material that pose a threat to marine life," said Nandani Salaria, curator, Vizag Zoo in a press note shared today.

Salaria emphasised that collective action is crucial in addressing the challenges faced by the oceans, highlighting the vital role played by zoological parks in promoting environmental conservation.

As a token of appreciation, all the volunteers were given certificate of participation for their contribution in the coast cleaning activity, which is also aimed at raising awareness about oceans and marine ecosystems.

On Tuesday, the zoo called for volunteers to undertake coastal clean up on World Ocean Day, aimed at protecting the sea and marine ecosystems.

Observed on June 8 annually, World Ocean Day supports collaborative conservation, teaming up with its global network of youth and organisational leaders in 150 countries.

