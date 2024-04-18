Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) Multinational retailer Walmart announced the launch of a dedicated page for Indian sellers to register and sell on the company's marketplace site.

The company hosted a global seller meet in Jaipur on Tuesday, kicking off a series of regional events to help prospective sellers with insights and knowledge on consumer and category trends and assist with onboarding support and catalogue setup, a release said.

"India is a priority market for Walmart, and the dedicated landing page builds upon our commitment to Indian sellers. Walmart Marketplace strives to unlock the potential of Indian businesses by giving sellers access to customers around the world," Michelle Mi, Vice President of Emerging Markets and Business Development for Walmart stated in the release.

"Through dedicated onboarding support and expertise in navigating global supply chains, we are empowering sellers with the tools they need to thrive in the US marketplace and beyond," the release added.

