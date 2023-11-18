Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau here on Saturday arrested a ward councillor and two policemen of the enforcement branch of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 80,000, an official said.

Umesh Sharma, councillor of ward no. 33, sub-inspector Anil Singh and constable Bhavani Singh of the Enforcement Branch were held by the ACB team while taking the bribe, an ACB official said.

Also Read | TMC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 27 Medical Officer and Other Posts of Tata Memorial Hospital at tmc.gov.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

The accused had demanded a bribe from a resident for allowing him to construct his house. After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the constable was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, the official said.

The other accused, Anil Singh and Umesh Sharma, were apprehended at different locations in Jaipur.

Also Read | Earthquake in Philippines: Six Dead, Two Missing After Quake of Magnitude 6.9 on Richter Scale Rocks Mindanao.

Searches are ongoing at their residences and other premises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)