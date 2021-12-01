Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Wednesday reported nearly a 12-fold jump in its two-wheeler sales at 3,290 units in November, driven by festive season sales and rebound in the business activities.

The Vadodara-based company, which markets its electric two-wheelers under the 'Jpy e-bike' brand, had sold 255 vehicles in November 2020, according to a release.

Continuing with yet another strong sales momentum, WardWizard Innovation &Mobility Ltd sold 3,290 e- scooters and motorcycle units in November, the company said.

The massive sales led to a 1,190 per cent growth compared to November 2020 sales of 255 units, it said.

The low-speed models of the company have further observed good traction in both urban and semi-urban centres, the EV maker said, adding, already, 13,516 units are sold in the April-November period of the fiscal, clocking a 590 per cent compared to the same period of last year, it stated.

The total sales in the first eight months of the previous fiscal stood at 1,957 units, the company said.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “During this festival season, we have received phenomenal response across all our dealerships with massive bookings and inquiries in comparison to last year.”

“ With our network expansion and introduction of company-owned outlets, we have started receiving good responses from the customers in new markets as well. With more awareness and inclination of the customers for green mobility, we are confident of achieving robust sales numbers in the coming months", she added.

