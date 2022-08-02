Mumbai, Aug 2 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility on Tuesday said it looks to begin the production of a passenger three-wheeler model within this quarter as part of the company's plans to expand the product range.

The Vadodara-based company, which logged 160 per cent year-on-year growth in July vehicles sales at 2,458 electric two-wheelers over 945 units in the same month last year, also said it is focusing on strengthening its EV ancillary with the right partners for the availability of essential raw material for the Li-ion advance cell manufacturing unit.

"We are planning to commence our first three-wheeler, which will be in the passenger segment, from the second (July-September) quarter," said a company official without divulging more details.

The company had in January this year announced its plans to diversify its electric mobility portfolio to include a three-wheeler and a passenger car.

"As the company is working on the holistic development of the industry, we are focusing on strengthening our EV ancillary with the right partners to bring a solution for the availability of essential raw material and start developing the Li-ion cells in India from next financial year," said the official.

WardWizard said it is investing Rs 650 crore in 18 months to set up a Li-ion advance cell manufacturing unit at its EV ancillary cluster in Vadodara.

"We are further investing in R&D to foster newer segments and diversify our product category and solidify our presence with new touch points," he said.

The company said with the festive season around the corner, it is expecting a steady sales performance and drive profitable growth.

The company had on Monday reported nearly two-fold increase in the profit after tax at Rs 2.06 crore for the quarter ended June 30 as against Rs 70 lakh in the same quarter of FY22. The revenue grew more than three-fold to Rs 54.72 crore in the quarter from Rs 11.52 crore in the year-ago period.

