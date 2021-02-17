New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisors on Wednesday said it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

The firm in a press release said it is the "first wealth advisory firm in Asia to join the organisation."

PRI is recognised as the leading global network of firms who are committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment practices and ownership policies, it added.

Every 1 USD out of 4 USD and 2 USD out of 4 USD goes into ESG focussed investments in the US and Europe respectively, but that number is much smaller in India, said Soumya Rajan, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Waterfield Advisors.

"By becoming a PRI signatory, we have taken the first step towards formalising sustainable investment practices in the way we allocate capital on behalf of our clients and I am very hopeful that more and more asset owners will share our vision for creating a better tomorrow through their investment actions", Rajan added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)